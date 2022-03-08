Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

