Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the highest is $77.16 million. Upland Software posted sales of $73.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $317.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 204,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

