Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

JWN stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

