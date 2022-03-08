Zacks: Analysts Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000.
Shares of NABL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 257,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,766. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About N-able (Get Rating)
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

