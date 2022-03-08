Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to report $8.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.58 billion and the lowest is $8.42 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 201,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

