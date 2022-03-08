Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988 shares of company stock valued at $89,366 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.