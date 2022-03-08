Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 1,386,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,305,116. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

