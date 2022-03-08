Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to announce $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,552. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average is $315.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 402.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

