Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will announce $28.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.25 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Quanterix reported sales of $24.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $128.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.37 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $166.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Quanterix stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Quanterix by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $11,192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.