Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.