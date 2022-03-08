Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

MDNA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 95,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,619. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

