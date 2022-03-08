Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

