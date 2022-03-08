Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will report $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.18. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.87. 56,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

