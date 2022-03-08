Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $35.79 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

