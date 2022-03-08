Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.43). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,974 shares of company stock worth $14,957,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

