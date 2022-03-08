yAxis Price Tops $0.35 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, yAxis has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $326,728.60 and $25,625.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.33 or 1.00135212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046651 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

