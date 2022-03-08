Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

NYSE XPOF opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

