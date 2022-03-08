Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Xometry alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,319 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Xometry by 1,926.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xometry by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XMTR opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35. Xometry has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.