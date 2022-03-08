Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE:WH opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

