WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Shares Down 9.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 169,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 236,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.