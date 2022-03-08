Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. 12,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,390. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Workiva by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Workiva by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Workiva by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

