WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 66,020 shares.The stock last traded at $65.26 and had previously closed at $64.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

