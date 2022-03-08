Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells $16,757.52 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) SVP Marisa Carona sold 123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $16,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.32. 600,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

