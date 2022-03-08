Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) vs. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Head-To-Head Review

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 144.18 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.38 Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 0 2 6 0 2.75

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 684.31%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.84%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49% Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

