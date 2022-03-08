William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNA. Cowen cut shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NCNA opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.53. NuCana has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

