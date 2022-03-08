WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

WHF opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $343.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

