White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.