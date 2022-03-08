White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $299.51 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day moving average of $374.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

