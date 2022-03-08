White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,712 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

UNOV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.