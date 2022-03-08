White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,992. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.