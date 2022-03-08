Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 36,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,178. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950 over the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.