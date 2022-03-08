Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 36,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,178. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950 over the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

