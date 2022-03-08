WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $11.78 on Monday, hitting $486.87. 4,122,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $345.60 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.85. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

