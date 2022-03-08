Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 144,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,293. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

