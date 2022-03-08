Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.