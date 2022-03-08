Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.