Wedmont Private Capital Takes $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 157,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

