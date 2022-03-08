Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 33,974 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

