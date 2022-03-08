Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

