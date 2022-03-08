Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,340,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

