Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 10,741 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $379.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

