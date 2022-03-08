Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

