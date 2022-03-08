Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of CRWD opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.08, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

