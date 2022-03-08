Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

