Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,650 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $306.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.