Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

