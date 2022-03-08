WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $233.19 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $233.19 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars.

