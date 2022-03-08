Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.57. 30,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,943. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

