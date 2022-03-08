WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WalkMe worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKME opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61. WalkMe Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

