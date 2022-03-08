Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.