Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,222 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UGI by 54.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

